It is very important to take care of your vehicle from the damage that can be caused by being parked for a long time in this quarantine, we must take care of the vehicle even when it does not move and do not forget that the good appearance and presentation of the car speak a lot about the owner.

Keeping the car in storage is something we must keep in mind and therefore we must carry out tasks so that the quarantine does not affect your car.

Here we tell you some care for your car in this quarantine.

Vehicle battery.

Although the car does not turn on the battery can be discharged, it is recommended to start the car at least once a week and keep it running, this way, the alternator will recharge the car battery keeping it in ideal conditions to start it again bill.

Cleans or prevents corrosion of battery terminals. This dirt is semiconductor, which means it can slowly drain the battery at all times, reducing its life in the process.

Car paint

Keeping your car in good condition is essential in your personal presentation and is of utmost importance to make a good impression.

The sun can cause a lot of damage to your vehicleProtecting your car will prevent the sun from overheating both the body and the interior of the vehicle, something that in the long run can cause breakdowns or technical failures.

Leaving your car in the sun can heat it up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in a very hot season, this can cause breakdowns and roadside assistance to skyrocket during this season.

Vehicle tires

When storing the vehicle, it is recommended to inflate the tires to the maximum level, the pressure increases or decreases as the temperature increases or decreases, and by setting them to the maximum, you will prevent the pressure from falling below the recommended level.

The use of tire polish also helps prevent cracking of the rims. Failure to do this could cause cracks in the rubber, so be careful with this point.

