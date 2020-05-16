Mexico City.- The National Union of Parents (UNPF), issued a statement asking for the right of children to authentic learning, for parents to educate their children in accordance with their convictions, and to the teachers of an authentic and real pedagogical autonomy.

The president of this organization, Leonardo García, warned that to carry out these approvals without considering parents, teachers, educational institutions and organizations. of civil society, as the Puebla Congress intends, would be a terrible sign of the future that awaits us.

It may interest you: Online classes limit learning for low-income students: UNPF

Legislating by steam, without taking into account all the actors, violates the rights of individuals, the freedom of education, teaching and academics and runs the risk of falling into the totalitarian temptation of excessive standards.

García Camarena also reported that with the loss of jobs, 771 per hour in April, the economic crisis will worsen, This will cause hundreds or thousands of parents to see their right to freedom of education curtailed, because now they will no longer be able to pay for their children’s tuition.

The president of the National Union of Parents, asked the state that, in view of this consideration of the educational service between individuals, respect the right to freedom of education and hold back the temptation to control everything, even tuition.

It would be a very bad sign if the fourth transformation brought with it governmental pressure against private education, as the Puebla state government is seeking with its educational reform.

Let’s not go back to schemes out of the past, much less educational control models worthy of a dictatorial or totalitarian system.

Finally he warned that the time has come to rethink, as a result of the experiences and experiences of this pandemic, the education of our country.

Hopefully and we will find in the educational authorities the humility to recognize that they are in the government to serve and not to feel exclusive to express an opinion, suggest and transform the country; The president of the UNPF concluded.