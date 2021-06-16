Do not fall! Fake Free Market offers circulate on WhatsApp

MEXICO CITY.

Internet scams happen every day. Criminals are improving their techniques and can deceive users by impersonating a recognized brand, in order to generate more trust.

A social network that criminals frequently use is WhatsApp, where through supposed promotions, prizes and false links they manage to steal data, identity and even money.

During the last few days a chain on WhatsApp about the supposed 20th anniversary of Mercado Libre, where They offer free products and gifts. But it is false!

This string is about a case of phishing (identity theft), an internet scam.

Supposedly Mercado Libre celebrates its anniversary and offers more than two thousand free products and to access them the message is accompanied by a link that, at first glance, seems harmless. But it’s not like that.

By sharing the link, you expose the data of all your contacts, of course, in addition to yours.

When it went viral, Mercado Libre took action on the matter and released a statement through its social networks.

“The raffle that is circulating on WhatsApp for the anniversary of our company is false. It is a case of ‘phishing’ and our team has already made progress with the complaint. Remember that we never ask for data outside of our application or official site, ”the team explained in the statement.

Cybercriminals generally search users for their names, bank account numbers, or credit cards, among other information.

So, before opening a link, it is important that you investigate its origin.

