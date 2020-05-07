This May 10 coincides with the coronavirus pandemic, before them, various governments of the country have organized festivities in a virtual way.

No hugs or kisses, only virtual greetings and flowers courier arrivals. This is how the Mexican authorities expect millions of citizens to celebrate this Sunday May 10 Mother’s Day, which this year will coincide with the peak of the coronavirus spread.

Mother’s Day is one of the dates with the highest consumption in restaurants and the greatest circulation of vehicles with families who go to see their mothers at their homes to entertain them with delicious dishes.

To avoid the hubbub and the consequent risk of contagion from the virus that emerged in China last December and that in Mexico has left more than 2,700 dead, the mayor of Mexico City has proposed a different celebration.

“Do not expose it, take care of it and do not go to visit it,” said the head of local government, Claudia Sheinbaum, in a tweet with the label on Wednesday. #MUEVELAFECHA for July 10.

The CDMX Government announced on May 10 the virtual festival “De Corazón a corazón”, lasting 12 hours, with artists and the traditional “Mañanitas” for mothers.

The city authorities also ordered the Jamaica market closes, the largest flower selling point in the megalopolis, and from the capital’s cemeteries, to which the population flocks to remember their deceased mothers and grandmothers.

Similar measures are being taken throughout the country to avoid crowds on a day that coincides with the dates on which, according to official projections, the highest rate of contagion of the virus will occur.

Meanwhile, Modelo brewery will bring rancher singer Alejandro Fernández to homes across Mexico, with an online concert promoting an initiative to help survive restaurants and bars, by purchasing gift cards for future beer consumption. .

#EnVivo 🔴📹 #Videoconference of the press. Information for this May 10, # DíaDeLasMadres. The most important thing is # QuédateEnCasa. Here we present alternatives for this. 👇 https://t.co/MzPCkxdNFT – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 6, 2020

Jaime Zamora, who works in a bank and resides in the State of Mexico, neighbor to the CDMX, was not going to go out to eat outside because he lives with his mother, but he will not receive his sister’s family like every year. “I think he will stay at home, we will talk on the phone,” he told . on Thursday.

An aunt who lives closer will not attend the celebration either, although she had promised. “She lives alone and we have not seen her since the quarantine began (…) As she had a heart attack recently because she is more delicate, she is in the risk groups, and I do not know if it is correct,” she added.

Without consumerism and for equality we celebrate # 10DeMayo with this virtual festival that will be broadcast by the platform https://t.co/EX4BJ3qwYF, @ Capital_21 and the networks of @GobCDMX pic.twitter.com/b5xuFf8Nuj – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 6, 2020

The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism assured that the commercial and services sector could stop receiving that day 36 billion pesos (about 1.5 billion dollars), 80% of the economic spillover from the previous year. (Rts.)