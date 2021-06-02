Do not eat pork, seafood and rest your arm: the myths of the vaccine against COVID-19

Is it forbidden to eat pork and carry heavy things after getting vaccinated? We clear your doubts about it.

An image that includes false information and calls for following a series of recommendations After receiving the CanSino Biologics vaccine against COVID-19, it is spread through WhatsApp and social networks in Mexico.

The infographic assures that the CanSino Biologics vaccine “is stronger because it is a single dose” and “therefore its care and its control must be greater”; however, it is about a claim that lacks any scientific foundation.

How does the Cansino Biologics vaccine work?

The CanSino vaccine is developed on the same platform as that of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V: it is a adenovirus viral vector (a virus that normally causes the common cold) attenuated and modified so that it cannot replicate or cause any illness in the vaccinated person.

This virus functions as a vehicle to introduce the gene that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 protein S into the body and present it to cells, eliciting an immune response. The only difference is that while the Oxford vaccine and Sputnik V require two doses, a single dose of CanSino is sufficient to achieve 90% protection against severe COVID-19 28 days after its application.

“Rest your arm for three days”

The main indication recommended by the image is keep the arm at rest for 3 days, specifying that mopping, hand washing or carrying heavy things should be avoided; Nevertheless, there is no contraindication to reduce activities that require applying force to the arm where the immunization was received and this does not influence the effect of the vaccine on the body.

The source of this unfounded recommendation could be that, like most vaccines, the most common side effect of the CanSino vaccine is pain at the application site, which naturally subsides after a few hours.

“No pork, no seafood or alcohol”

The image too includes a list of foods to avoid, including pork, seafood, alcoholic beverages or coffee.

In the case of pork and seafood, there is no no scientific evidence to avoid them after getting the vaccine.

Banning pork and shellfish during an antibiotic treatment or after immunization is a common practice in Mexico that is solely due to the belief that these foods may cause discomfort or infection more often than others than standing up for confusion in the event of some adverse effect; however, neither fat nor sodium (nor any other ingredient) alter the effect of the vaccine.

On the recommendation to avoid alcohol consumption, commonly reinforced by the health personnel in charge of applying the vaccine, the key is in excessAlthough a drink after vaccination will not produce any alteration in the immune response, drinking in excess alters the body and could lead to the suppression of the immune response in the long term.

Learn more about the subject by reading What happens if you drink alcohol after getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

The case of Sputnik V and alcohol is special: the indication to avoid alcoholic beverages was born in the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology where the vaccine was developed, in order to avoid the Russian cultural practice of binge drinking.

CanSino Biologics Vaccine Adverse Effects

According to the Technical Guide for the application of the CanSino Biologics vaccine of the Government of Mexico, the most frequently reported adverse effects occur locally, in the arm where the dose was administered and include pain, redness, induration, inflammation and itching, which completely subside after approximately 72 hours.

A minimum of vaccinated people may experience fever, myalgia, fatigue, headache, nausea, diarrhea, arthralgias, cough, vomiting, decreased appetite, dizziness, mucosal changes and itching. And although fever and muscle aches can be relieved with an over-the-counter pain reliever, if these symptoms worsen or persist beyond 72 hours, seek medical attention.

