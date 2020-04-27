At the beginning of the quarantine, many people made a series of plans: lose weight, get in shape by doing daily physical exercises, write a book, fix that closet that has been messy for years and so on.

Now, more than a month after the new coronavirus arrives in Brazil, many are frustrated with the unfinished goals. Being committed to you is much more than just keeping Positive Thoughts about you. It takes change of habit, inspiration and renewal.

In addition, empathy, O detachment and the search for self-knowledge – the latter also through psychotherapy. The Federal Council of Psychology authorized, since the beginning of the public calamity, the call center for patients who need emotional support.

In parallel to this, the book One Commitment per Day, by Tadashi Kadomoto and Robson Hamuche, promises to help in the search for a lighter life. “Every day, we have the opportunity to become better than we were yesterday. Every day, we wake up with the gift of being alive,” says Kadomoto.

One of the first goals to be achieved: gratitude.

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

The publication brings together 365 tips and advice, one for each day of the year, in a playful and interactive format.

Thus, the reader can fill in the blanks, as if writing a diary about emotions, good and bad, behaviors and life goals.

In the first week, it is important to try to see good things in not very pleasant situations.

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

One of the major causes of frustration for individuals is the fact that they impose life goals that are not feasible for everyday life.

The so-called self-sabotage hinders planning and can be a stumbling block on the way to achieving a goal.

The worst lie is the one we made up for ourselves. As you reflect on yourself, think about self-sabotage.

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

Some say that kindness generates kindness. How about setting aside a day to praise people?

Try it and then do an analysis of how your day went. Stopping to think about it may surprise you. How often do you practice affection with other people?

Have you ever heard that kindness generates kindness? Doing so can be rewarding.

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

Sometimes, we want to take care of everything and everyone at the same time. But who takes care of us? Recognizing that we have our weaknesses and that we need help is also important.

In the book, Kadomoto and Hamuche point out: “Don’t do everything yourself, ask for help. The biggest risk you run with this is being helped”.

You can do a lot on your own, but asking for help can be important.

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

Staying in quarantine during the pandemic of the new coronavirus can make us stay even longer on the cell phone, in front of the television or the computer. However, we can stay immersed in this world and fail to observe or reflect on ourselves and what life has in store for us.

And one of the work’s recommendations is precisely this: make a technology detox. How about trying?

When staying at home in quarantine, going without a cell phone and computer seems impossible. However, it is necessary to reduce the consumption of technology to have a better quality of life.

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

Service:

Book One Commitment a Day

Authors:

Tadashi Kadomoto and Robson Hamuche

Publishing company: People

