Showtime has released the definitive trailer and poster for the fifth season of ‘Billions’, the stupendous and successful television series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin on power politics and the double-sided vision of the long-awaited American dream that has become one of the flagships of the North American network.

The rivalry between Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades is rekindled, while both are threatened personally, both by the weight of their decisions and by new enemy faces that take a strong position on the immediate horizon.

After filing his divorce with Wendy, Chuck tries to focus on his career by doing what he knows best: Seek justice and finish off Ax. But his renewed obsession with Bobby could turn against him. Meanwhile, Wendy returns to her position at Ax Cap to mediate the company’s merger with Mase Capital. In this new scenario, Taylor tries to stay afloat and ensure the survival of her employees and clients, which leads her to rethink her alliances.

For his part, Ax is threatened with his leadership position against a new adversary: ​​Mike Prince, an influential billionaire who bursts into Ax’s plans with unexpected energy. Superior to Bobby in all areas, each of his movements brings out the most impulsive and unrecognizable side of Ax and places him one step behind.

Damien Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Dan Soder, Nina Arianda, Glenn Fleshler, Terry Kinney and Jeffrey DeMunn repeat at the helm of the cast of this long-awaited new season to the that names such as Frank Grillo, Roma Maffia, Corey Stoll are incorporated, who becomes Ax’s new great rival, the aforementioned Mike Prince, defined as an improved version of Ax but without his impulsiveness, aggressiveness and failures, or Julianna Margulies, who plays Catherine ‘Cat’ Brant, a Yale teacher, a doctor of sociology and the author of several best sellers who lands on Chuck’s personal life.

The return of one of the best series of today for, among others, users of this website, is announced for the morning of May 3 to 4, 2020, both in the United States and in Spain by Movistar +, to which has also become one of his reference series.

However, remember that, as announced a couple of weeks ago, this fifth season will be divided into two because of the puertile coronavirus: Now in spring seven of the twelve episodes of this fifth season will be released, while the remaining five will most likely, in the fall.

