That millions of musicians are committing themselves to the fight against Covid-19 is true. But that the most popular music groups in the world have joined for a festival, it would be another song (and never better said).
During the last days in which we live this global pandemic, a great festival has circulated on WhatsApp and other social networks that, unfortunately, is ‘fake’. The list includes artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Mac DeMarco, Coldplay, Maroon 5 or Ben Harper. Supposedly, all these great musicians of different genres were going to offer concerts on ‘Instagram Live’ to liven up the month of April in quarantine.
But it was too pretty to be true. For starters, many of the groups do not even have an Instagram account (and those who do probably do not even know how to use that from live shows). To make matters worse, the creators of the ‘fake’ could have noticed at least singers who were still alive: Charles Bradley would have a very difficult time playing it on April 19 considering that he passed away two and a half years ago.
Then we leave the ‘poster’ that, if it were real, would be at the height of Lollapalooza himself.
The ‘fake’ list of concerts in April
