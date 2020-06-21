Although one of the most used clichés when someone is skeptical about a certain subject is that “you only believe in what you see” or “if you saw it as I would also believe”, seeing something first hand is not enough to believe in it.

In fact, given that our senses are fallible and fail more than a fairground shotgun, we should rather be much more careful when deciding to believe about something we have seen or experienced.

Don’t believe what you see

Much of what we see and process through our brains is an illusion, which partially invalidates the maxim “see to believe.” Naturally, this idea challenges our common sense, because in turn in an unusual sense: after all, we only see 1% of the electromagnetic spectrum and we hear 1% of the acoustic spectrum.

Generally speaking, our senses receive about ten million bits of information per second, but as noted Jennifer Ackerman in A Day in the Life of the Human Body: “We consciously only process between seven and forty bits.”

We don’t even see X-rays, gamma rays, infrared or ultraviolet light are completely invisible to us. To tell the truth, our eyes only detect red, green and blue, as the theoretical physicist explains Michio Kaku in his book The Future of Our Mind:

That means we have never seen yellow, brown, orange, or many other colors. Those colors exist, but our brain can only get a rough idea of ​​each of them by combining red, green and blue in different proportions.

There are some rules we can follow when our compass breaks, such as those put forth by Carl Sagan. But they are very difficult to carry out all the time, because we are human beings, not perfectly rational machines. You can elaborate on it in the next video where you are urged not to believe in anything whose foundation cannot be explained in order to achieve the closest thing to a handful of models that describe the closest thing ontologically to Truth:

Therefore, precisely, science developed as recently as the seventeenth century. Because science is something like a mechanism, a procedure, a machine, a check list, which allows us to rule out a mountain of assumption that is unable to overcome its demands.

It is a procedure that goes beyond very marked ideologies, religions, cultural patterns, or even the very ups and downs of the brains of scientists. A good scientist, in fact, is not a good person, but a person who is folded to the scientific method. And everything that folds to this method is automatically science. So precisely, do you know what alternative medicine is called when it proves that it works? Medicine.

Do not believe in what you do not see and, above all, be very careful about believing in what you see

