Do masks protect us from air pollution?

But these types of side effects, although beneficial, cannot serve as an argument to propose the widespread and permanent use of masks in our daily lives.

Covid-19 is a communicable disease in which, as in some plays, there are three main actors: an agent (coronavirus), one or more transmission mechanisms (air, mainly in this case) and a susceptible healthy subject (the population to be infected).

Thus, as in the great theater masterpieces, there are also other supporting actors who tip the scales towards the success or failure of the play. The secondary actors, which are particularly relevant in the case of the covid-19 pandemic, are a group of economic, social, political, cultural and environmental conditions.

For example, the meteorological conditions that largely determine the social life of the population. They encourage indoor meetings in winter and outdoor meetings in summer.

What we know about the transmission of the coronavirus

Coronavirus can remain viable and infectious for a few hours in aerosol droplets. It can also persist for a little longer on surfaces, depending on the nature and composition of those surfaces.

But the presence of the virus in the droplets of an aerosol, although a necessary condition, is not a sufficient condition for there to be effective transmission and this is followed by the infection of a subject.

A minimum amount of virus is needed per unit of air volume, and that amount must also reach an adequate port of entry into the subject. (what we call “minimum infectious dose” and “adequate gateway”).

For this reason, every day we come into contact with numerous agents of communicable disease, but rarely do we become infected. Do not confuse “particle physics” with the “infection process”.

This has been a confounding factor present in the media and also among the writings and opinions of professionals not related to Epidemiology. For example, experts in Physics who have spoken and written about covid-19 during the pandemic, confusing the part (presence of a virus as a particle in the environment) with the whole (the “infection process” as a result of various elements ).

If the part (airborne particle) is confused with the whole (infection process), it is easy to come to the conclusion that we can solve the “whole” with a mask that filters particles. But it doesn’t work like that.

Dangers of permanent mask use

Throughout this pandemic year, the mask has undoubtedly helped us to hide our respiratory mucosa from the possible transmission of the virus from an air source. And how could it be otherwise, it has also helped prevent the transmission of other communicable diseases.

But the indiscriminate, maintained and inappropriate use of masks is not without contraindications, both physical, psychological and social. In Spain, its permanent use has been legislated.

It is true that masks should be used to prevent covid-19 in closed spaces (offices, shops, bars, elevators, means of transport, etc.) while the pandemic situation lasts. Also in open spaces where it is not possible to maintain a sufficient safety distance or where crowds of people occur.

However, it does not make any sense to use them in outdoor spaces or in open places where distance can be maintained or where there are no people nearby.

Like any other means of protection, masks have specific indications for use. It is good to remember that the balance between the advantages and the disadvantages of its use depends precisely on establishing a use based exclusively on the evidence of results and not on beliefs.

Does the mask protect us from air pollution?

The use of the mask as an element to control the effects of air pollution is not justified except when it comes to specific work environments.

In these places there are usually very specific contaminants that require professional types of mask (with sophisticated filter systems) that do not resemble those used during the covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, they are by no means a solution to the detrimental health effects of air pollution.

In fact, it appears that the positive health effects related to pollution during the covid-19 pandemic have not been due to the use of masks, but to the reduction of environmental pollution due to decreases in transport activity and transportation. industrial and commercial activity.

Also, let’s not forget that masks used in a generalized way and without specific indication can constitute a huge problem of separate collection of waste and recycling.

Pollution and coronavirus

Another major pandemic, air pollution, is also being studied by the scientific community to assess the possible relationship between air pollution and the incidence and spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Let us remember that two of the main environmental problems on the planet, climate change and air pollution, are correlated with each other and both entail a common solution: the implementation of a more sustainable energy model.

Air pollution not only destroys the health of the population but also that of the planet. The only acceptable solution to avoid diseases caused by air pollution is to make cities smoke and pollutant free.

In short, masks are one of the elements used to stop infections while the covid-19 pandemic lasts. But it is essential to follow the recommendations based on scientific evidence, as well as to remember that a mask at the individual level does not serve or solve, at all, the health problems derived from air pollution.