A few days ago, the Spanish Pablo Alborán cooked a pizza at his home and many fans wondered how to imitate him. Here we show you a quick and easy recipe, for which you do not even need yeast. Ready?

April 20, 2020 11:31 AM

Beyond music, Spanish Pablo Alboran had surprised his fans by doing Pizza at home.

If you want to make like him and prepare a delicious dinner for your family, don’t worry about this recipe: it’s simple, fast, and you don’t even need yeast!

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of white flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder, optional

1 teaspoon dried oregano, optional

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup of water

1/4 cup olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare your favorite sauce, cheese and toppings ahead of time so you can put together and bake your pizza.

Preheat oven to 425 ° F.

In a large bowl, combine the optional flour, baking powder, salt, garlic, and oregano. Stir slowly, mixing everything well.

Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and pour the water and oil.

Stir until the ingredients have combined, and then use your hands to knead the dough directly into the bowl until smooth.

Divide the dough in half and place half in a greased pizza pan. Cover the remaining dough with a damp towel until it is ready to be used, or wrap it in plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator.

Press down on the dough using your hands until it fills your pizza pan.

Avoiding the edges, prick the rest of the dough with a toothpick. This will help it bake evenly.

Add a thin layer of sauce and then add the ingredients and cheese.

Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the edges of the crust are golden brown and the cheese begins to brown slightly.

Remove from the oven and let the pizza cool for about five minutes before cutting it.

Repeat the process with the other half of the pizza dough.

