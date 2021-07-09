Do Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja denounce YouTuber Fox? | Instagram

Recently, in a YouTube video, information was shared that supposedly the musical artist and celebrity of social networks Kimberly Loaiza like her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja They filed a complaint against Javier the youtubero fox.

The video was published on the Es Neta channel on July 7, it explains a little about the process that has been carried out regarding El zorrito, despite this, little information has been shared so far.

The title of the video is “To prison! YouTuber Fox goes to jail for Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios confirmed “, this has a duration of 10:43 however the main news can be found from minute 6:25, we will share it with you right away.

For a few days, Zorrito made some publications where he explained that he had been notified about a lawsuit, however he did not give many details or the person or people who were suing him, however he did mention that surely his own followers could be an idea, “you know these people well.”

Also read: How much money does Luis Miguel have and how does he spend his fortune?

After these publications, he began to put the videos of his channel in private mode, so nobody could see them, he only showed one, where he exposed Juan de Dios Pantoja treating his wife Kimberly Loaiza badly, who are thought to have been those in charge of reporting it.

Today, July 6, I received a summons to appear at the MP, I was notified by an agent from the investigation body of cybernetic and sexual crimes, that a complaint had been made to me, “said Javier.

Youtuber fox in a video that he shared a day ago on his YouTube channel, where he explains a little about the complaint.

It may interest you: It’s Rachel Green! Jennifer Aniston’s double sweeps Tik Tok

I did not believe that a few criticisms would bring me before the law, but if there is one thing I am sure of, it is that this is a pathetic and sad attempt to shut up, to censor my freedom of expression, but I am not going to allow it, “added Javier.

Once the investigation process has begun, all the content that he has shared for 4 years on his YouTube channel and other social networks will be taken into account, it could be a case similar to that of the youtuber YosStop, who, like him, only claimed criticism and expressed his freedom of expression.

For a few weeks the conflict of the youtuber YosStop He has the entire Internet world with the pending, because he was recently linked to the process after a complaint against him for allegedly having in his possession inappropriate content of minors on video.

Also read: These are the 6 apps that would leave you without WhatsApp

This situation surely has more than one of the youtubers and influencers pending the Hoffman process, given that in Yoseline Hoffman’s channel better known as YosStop he claimed not to have this type of content or that in the case there was no evidence against him .

For a few days, the news was shared that she was now linked to the process, this means that a judge would decide if she was released or faced a criminal trial.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

During the following days, Javier will apparently stop publishing content on his social networks, both in his video and the one shared in Es Neta, some of the Internet users have practically commented that it was something necessary and that sooner or later it would happen.