It seems that Kenya Os and Kimberly Loaiza they have returned to war after a short period of peace …

It is no secret to anyone that since Kenya left Jukilop, there has been a fierce war with Kimberly, and although it was said that they had left their differences in the past, it seems that the peace between the influencers lasted very little.

According to fans, Kimberly and Kenya have been sending strong hints through TikTok, and it all started with this video of Kimberly in the app: « Dedicate it to your hypocritical friend. »

@ kimberly.loaizaDedicate it to your hypocritical friend 🤪✌🏻 ## kl ## parati ♬ Hypocritical friend – anayetziinadeliin

And although Kimberly assured that the video was not directed at anyone, it seems that the following video from Kenya is an answer for Kimberly.

@ soykeniaos ## parati ## keniaos ## elite ♬ original sound – adriana9017

What do you think? Do you think Kimberly and Kenya Are they at war again? Or will it only be content for your TikTok profile?

