EEG producer responds if reality kids have covid-19

The producer and director of ‘Esto es Guerra’, Mariana Ramírez del Villar He spoke about the health of the other members of the reality show.

“Chabelita had a knee injury, in Jota’s case it was in process, because the test readings now tell you if you have had it, if you had it or are in the process of recovery. All the people who are on the set have been tested and fit to work, because we follow the protocols, ”he told the‘ Trome ’newspaper.

Mariana Ramírez has come out to defend EEG, indicating that there are more people who love them, after all the criticism that has been seen on social networks.

The reality boy Rafael Cardozo lost the papers during the last broadcast of the program ‘Esto es Guerra’ and used strong qualifications against the driver Gian Piero Díaz.

The ‘Las Cobras’ captain thought he had his mike off and this was where he used foul words against the entertainer.

Seconds before Rafael’s words, Gian Piero indicated that there is nothing worse than abandoning the competition, highlighting that Cardozo did not finish one of the challenges of the competition.

Perhaps these words bothered the Brazilian, so he used strong qualifications against the ‘EEG’ host.

Take a look at the video where Rafael Cardozo loses the roles on the set of ‘This is War’:

