“Do I not represent women better than those who reach positions of responsibility for being the partners of?”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Madrid president and PP candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, has charged harshly against the left and has done so in a severe tone.

In an act in Collado Villalba, Ayuso has accused the Government of provoking the convocation of elections, a power that only belongs to her, for her “constant interference” in Madrid politics.

“The Government of the Community of Madrid has at all times been a very uncomfortable project for Pedro Sánchez,” said Ayuso, who has assured that Madrid is the “wall” for those who want to “dismember Spain.”

“Because all the citizens who live here come to fight, to work, to fight and to be united, not to look for subsidies that fix our lives or that our businesses, shops, stores, bars and that we say, I will give you a help and you will thank me, you will depend on me, “he said.

Ayuso has accused the Government of creating “maintained and subsidized like the queues of hunger so that people depend on them.” “Whenever they govern, it is the same, always: equalize. Equality downwards, so that everyone is equally poor ”, he said.

“It is not that there are citizens who have succeeded after a lifetime working, the problem is that there are poor people. The problem is not inequality, it is that there is poverty and that it is systemic, ”he added.

Ayuso accuses the left of putting the magnifying glass on subsidies: “Poor thing, huh? I’m a socialist, I’m going to take care of you. Lie. What are you taking care of?

“And also, they divide us between men and women, between more ecologists, less ecologists, between people who live in the countryside and …

