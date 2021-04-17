Do I have to return the third stimulus check that the IRS sent to a deceased family member?

During the first round of stimulus payments in April 2020, about 1.1 million payments were mistakenly sent to people who had passed away. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requested that those checks be returned to the agency by the relatives of the deceased.

However, in the current third round of payments, some family members will be able to keep the stimulus check payment for a relative who recently passed away.

Based on information from the IRS, Forbes noted that if your spouse died in 2020 and was on active duty with the U.S. military in 2020, You have the right to receive the check for $ 1,400 as long as you filed your taxes jointly.

If your spouse passed away this year 2021 and was entitled to obtain the third stimulus check, the authorities will allow you to keep your stimulus payment.

A case that is repeated

Following the 2010 economic stimulus package, the Office of the Inspector General of the Social Security Administration published an audit report, entitled Economic Recovery Payments for Beneficiaries of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, where it estimated that the Social Security (SSA) issued in that year about $ 18 million in economic recovery payments (ERP) that went to beneficiaries who had passed away. The report highlights that the payments were made to 17,348 people incarcerated that they had no right to receive them.

Checks in 2010 were labeled with the amount of $ 250 where nearly 72,000 taxpayers received a check after they died.

When a family member passes away, you must file a final tax return on their behalf. The IRS has a special form to claim a refund on behalf of the deceased. Current legislation would require the IRS to find out who has been previously rejected and who of the deceased taxpayers would be eligible to receive the current payment.

