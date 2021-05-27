Do goldfish have a memory of three seconds?

Fish memory

In reality, goldfish (Carassius auratus) have much longer memories, which can span weeks, months and even years, as Culum Brown, a fish expert at Macquarie University (Australia), says. And despite what most people believe, they are actually very intelligent animals.

Brown has studied the intelligence of fish (including goldfish) for more than 25 years. Therefore, he is convinced that this misconception stems from misinformation and ignorance about the intelligence of fish. Also, pet owners often keep their fish in boring little tanks, so they do not usually test their intelligence (and for this reason they do not know it).

In fact, as the researcher assures, goldfish have such impressive memories that they are used frequently. as a model to study memory and learning in fish. So much so that there are numerous studies on goldfish, which show their excellent memory.