The Mexican Society of Public Health suggests using and throwing gloves in stores to choose fruits and vegetables as it has always been done.

Improper use of gloves to protect yourself from the Covid-19 coronavirus when going outside could cause a false protection and put at higher risk of infection who takes them, said the Mexican Society of Public Health.

Through his official Twitter account @saludpublicaac, he indicated that the use of gloves is not recommended when going out, because only proper and frequent hand cleaning is the most effective way to avoid infection of the new coronavirus.

This, he explained, because after a long period of time, the gloves can get dirty and contagious, so if a person touches his face, he may be susceptible to contracting the disease.

“Removing gloves without contaminating your hands is not easy, it requires a specific technique. Hand washing is recommended after use, ”he indicated.

On the other hand, he pointed out that it is convenient to resort to gloves to use and throw in stores to choose fruits and vegetables as has always been done.

While in the workplace, the specific recommendations of the health authorities must be followed. (Ntx.)