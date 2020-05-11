Bats are not to blame for covid-19, says UNAM specialist 2:36

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will see how flames can contribute to the fight against the new coronavirus.

Last week, a scientific publication in the journal Cell reported that the flames could keep the secret of fighting the new coronavirus.

Undoubtedly, the news went around the world, so today we will see what that special characteristic of these Andean camelids consists of.

To understand the contribution of llamas and their camelid relatives to the fight against covid-19, let’s remember what the body’s defense system is and how it works.

The human defense system is essentially made up of two elements, intelligent cells called lymphocytes – which is one of the types of white blood cells – and the substances or products that make up these cells, gigantic proteins called antibodies or immunoglobulins. Cells and antibodies, those are the two components of our defense system.

The functioning of the defense system is very interesting and can be compared to modern wars, which base their strength on intelligence and remote-controlled weapons.

Let’s imagine that a virus enters the body. Let’s say it’s one of the many cold viruses that go around the world.

Upon reaching the nose –– where respiratory viruses enter–– that cold virus is immediately intercepted and recognized by a type of intelligent lymphocyte, which has a file of all types of viruses and bacteria with which the individual has ever contacted in your life.

If the cold virus that has just entered the body had already attacked before, the intelligent lymphocyte recognizes it, and it transforms into a cell that begins to produce an enormous amount of antibodies made to measure to destroy it.

Now let’s imagine that the virus that attacks is unknown –– like the new coronavirus that is causing the pandemic– – and the lymphocytes do not recognize it.

By not recognizing it, they cannot produce antibodies and therefore there are no defenses, and so the virus, in this case, SARSCoV-2, causes the covid-19 disease that we are seeing worldwide.

Now yes, to understand the contribution of antibodies from llamas and other camelids, we have to go into a bit of detail about how an antibody works.

The molecule of an antibody has the shape of a Greek Y, in which the part of the trunk, let’s say, receives instructions from the white blood cells and the two ends of the Greek Y stick to viruses or bacteria in a very selective and specific way, like a key to a lock.

In addition to producing regular antibodies, flames have the particularity of producing only the ends of the Greek Y of the antibodies, that is, they make the tip of the key, without the part we use to hold it with our fingers.

By having an abundance of that special type of antibody, which due to its smaller size has been called a nanoantibody (nano means very small), researchers can stimulate llamas and other camelids to produce huge amounts of nanoantibodies directed against a certain type of virus or bacterium.

In the case of the new coronavirus and the article in the journal Cell that we discussed, researchers from the University of Texas at Austin injected the flames with portions of inactive viruses that cause SARS and MERS, which, as we recall, are the two diseases that they preceded this covid-19 and they are also caused by coronaviruses.

What they discovered is that in response to these injections, the flames produced specific nanoantibodies against the SARS and MERS viruses, but that – and this is what is important in the research – these nanoantibodies were also able to neutralize SARSCov-2 particles, causing the covid-19 injected into the flames.

In other words, the nanoantibodies produced by the flame could be manufactured on a large scale and used, either preventively or therapeutically, in the management of Covid-19.

