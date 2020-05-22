In recent weeks, Nicaraguans have begun sharing tea recipes and sprays that supposedly help fight the coronavirus. They talk about ingesting ginger, chamomile, red onion, lemon, and garlic – whether in tea, cooking, or remedy – and spraying eucalyptus to strengthen the immune system and fight Covid-19. This has caused the demand for these products to increase in the country’s markets. Health specialists consulted by LA PRENSA clarify that there are no studies that support that any of these ingredients have curative effects against Covid-19.

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador clarified that for now there is no curative treatment for Covid-19, but that products such as onion, garlic, ginger or lemon help control the symptoms of the virus. Onion and garlic, for example, are antibiotics and antivirals. As for the lemon, it helps to alkalize the body, that is, to neutralize the acids in the body. Others, like eucalyptus, help loosen mucus caused by the flu. “Eucalyptus helps to unclog the airways but having curative effects is something else,” said Dr. Amador.

Epidemiologist Zoila Castro Flores agreed with Dr. Amador and pointed out that although these remedies help the body, tea is not curative. The person’s recovery will depend on the patient’s immune system, he emphasized. To do this, medical sources advised the population to eat well.

Products go up in price

Ginger has become a highly sought-after product in the markets of Managua and also one of the most expensive in recent days. In the Roberto Huembes market, ginger had risen to 30 cordobas a pound, when before it was 15 and 20 cordobas. In the Wholesale Market the pound is quoted between 50 and 80 cordobas.

The merchants argue that the wholesalers raised the price of the product, the bag that they used to sell for 700 or 800 córdobas, now they give it to 3,500 córdobas. “It is quite expensive, because since it is bought expensive, you have to find one how to do it. It stays between 50 and 60 (córdobas) the pound. It was at 30, but as it is now in short supply, not many products are coming, so it is expensive, “said Jenny Damaris Cerda, who sells in the Concheñas del Mayoreo sector.

Cerda says that other products that are on the rise are onion, potatoes, lemon. “What is orange, tangerine, all that is expensive. Ginger, lemon, citrus, all that is selling the most right now, “added the merchant.

Ginger has tripled its price in the capital markets. LAPRENSA / Óscar Navarrete

Red onion, which was previously at 20 cordobas a pound, is now priced at 25 to 30 cordobas. The lemon, according to size, is from 30 to 50 cordobas a dozen.

Jamileth Alemán, another trader in this same sector, explains that the price of ginger rose “these days since this disease is because it was cheap before.” The bag is worth 3,500 cordobas, and they used to give it to 800 before. “People are looking for that a lot, the lemon, the chamomile. Every day they have looked for it ”, he adds.

Eucalyptus fever

At various points in the capital, people cut eucalyptus branches and then sell them for between 30 and 50 cordobas. People are buying this plant for vaporization. There is no scientific evidence that eucalyptus helps fight the coronavirus. Sales are also being made by Facebook pages.

Teresa de Jesús Ruiz is an informal vendor in the “market” of Ciudad Sandino, but because not many customers come to this commercial sector these days, then she ventured into the street sale of the eucalyptus leaf. This Tuesday, Ruiz managed to sell 160 cordobas. She is accompanied by her three younger children, who climb the steep eucalyptus tree to cut the branches.

Ruiz also advises clients on how to prepare the leaf in a hot drink. «The water starts to boil, the leaves are added to it, if it has chamomile, it is also added and lemon leaves. It is taken to avoid the virus, because it gets hot to the chest, “Ruiz explained.

In almost all the main avenues of the capital, street vendors are observed offering the eucalyptus clusters at 10, 20 and 30 cordobas. The fever for this medicinal plant is such that on Thursday morning the Police arrived at the traffic lights sector of the Jonathan González neighborhood and took several people who were cutting the branches.

While at Pista El Dorado, several people have been cutting branches of eucalyptus trees for three days. Despite the fact that the Police walked around the area on Thursday morning, a neighbor confirmed to LA PRENSA that the vendors were placed where the gunpowder sections were installed in December. “There they are and they had like five huge red bags hidden in the descent of the riverbed,” said the woman.

