In order to obtain the herd immunity to the coronavirus, in the United States and even in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City, have organized the calls “COVID parties“

According to the organizers of these parties, by catching COVID-19 and recover will become immune to the disease.

“It is to end this COVID and so; I know it kicks you off at first, but it’s not bad […] With this, he already gives you once and you help others to give them, so with this, what the WHO says is called herd immunity is already achieved, “explains the alleged organizer of a”COVID party“, In an audio broadcast on social networks.

However, the World Health Organization warns that immunity will only be obtained with a vaccine; although there are many things that are unknown about new coronavirus, so even with the vaccine it is uncertain whether immunity will be achieved.

“It is a new virus and we have to learn about it. Does it cause immunity? Or is it like the flu and it changes every year and you have to follow it? We do not know enough and a comprehensive package of very basic public health measures is appropriate. We may have more information later, ”explained Dorit Nitzan, emergency coordinator at the WHO European office.

Besides, the who advises social isolation and strict sanitary measures to avoid contagion from COVID-19.

The alleged organizers of the “COVID parties“They also ensure that this measure has been applied Sweden, where no quarantine was ordered or many other measures taken by other countries were taken.

In this regard, the Swedish Embassy in Spain stated: “The objective of Sweden’s policy against Covid19 is to limit the spread and impact of critical services, guarantee health services for everyone and mitigate the impact on people and companies . It is not a group immunity (sic) strategy. ”

COVID Party Invitation is fake

After the audio of an invitation to an alleged “was circulated”COVID party“Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, reported that this is fake news.

“So far we know that it is ‘fake news’, fake news, but all the research is being done. Not even an address is established, it is only a WhatsApp message, by voice, that is circulating, but there is not even an address, “he said.

