Do Belinda and Christian Nodal use substances? Surprise Photos

Do Belinda and Christian Nodal use substances? Photos Emerge | Instagram

The target of the controversy has placed the singer, Christian Nodal is the target of the comments after he appears in some images with his girlfriend, Belinda, exhaling large amounts of smoke that they refer not only to tobacco.

On this occasion, both celebrities have been talking about but not for their sounded romance or career, some photographs capture Christian nodal consuming what looks like certain substances and apparently “Beli“It also keeps you company perhaps to feel more relaxed, they comment

There are two photographs that a Twitter user shared where in one of them the romantic duet can be appreciated, although the first has a darker background, the “Mexican regional” is distinguished by carrying an object similar to a c! Garro but with a larger size.

In both images it is the “pop star” who accompanies him, who also seems to be assiduous to this habit, which is shown in the second image where both have their eyes upwards exhaling a strong amount of smoke. Could it be that the Sonoran dragged the “silly nice girl” into vice?

It may interest you. Did she marry Christian Nodal? Belinda is the Lady of the Regional

It should be mentioned that the snapshots do not correspond to recent dates since they were taken from an Instagram account, however, they did not stop causing endless comments that generate suspicions about whether the couple will resort to this practice to relax.

This in the midst of a great controversy due to the legal or illegal use of some of these substances in Mexico, coupled with the fact that in the market there are various types and brands of vapers with different aromas of THC oils, one of which is present. in the addictive sea plant! hu @ na.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Apparently, it is not the only time that the “television actress” and the singer-songwriter have been captured with some of these artifacts, which would indicate that they share this taste for using them with different essences, which it is presumed, can be found in several flavors such as tobacco, lavender or sea! hu @ na like those used to breathe with water pipes, shishas or hookahs.

Everything indicates that their consumption causes a sensation that reduces tension or stress and the images show the couple very happy, so many of the users could have attributed it to another type of consumption.

It may interest you “If he comes out alive?” Christian Nodal will ask Belinda to marry him

The fact is that now that Belinda and Christian Nodal are together, various moments of both have been shown on social networks, while they live in the mother country where the author of “Nace un b0rracho” moved to accompany his partner while the recordings of the Netflix series in which she was invited to participate.

The Spanish with roots rooted in Mexico and the 22-year-old singer have shown that their relationship is getting stronger and stronger, pushing more and more rumors of alleged marketing issues away, which sparked their romance.

The today popular couple of the show heads the main news of the artistic environment and their fans are more aware than ever of the content that is shared on social networks which portrays their beautiful relationship.

It may interest you Once again, Julio Preciado was close to losing his life

Something that without a doubt the “Belifans” and those of the Mexican regional music star appreciate and rejoice to see them so happy waiting for the moment when they can take the next step in their relationship, their next wedding. Of which Christian Nodal himself confessed: “He already wanted to make Belinda his wife.”