Do animals laugh?

Investigation Development

To carry out the study, the team selected 65 different species of animals that ‘laugh’ while playing. Most were mammals, although there were also some species of birds that have a characteristic laugh. Thus, according to the researchers, this study could help to drag the evolutionary origins of human laughter.

Because some animals play as if they are fighting or hunting, they may make this sound to prevent the game from escalating and becoming aggressive. Also, according to Sasha Winker, lead author of the study, unlike real fights, the game is usually repetitive and it occurs independently of other social behaviors, such as foraging or mating.

Some animals, such as macaques (Macaca mulatta) gasp silently while playing. Many other primates are also known to vocalize during play, as Winker claims. Therefore, the team of scientists wondered if laughter could be more widespread in animals than previously thought. To find out, they reviewed previous research looking for animals that will vocalize during the game. In this way, they were able to find a dozen examples: from primates and rodents to marine mammals.