Do Andrea Legarreta and Erick Rubín react badly to Mia’s photo? | Instagram

The eldest daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erick rubinShe is already quite a lady and she also likes to share some photos on social networks, however, one of the ones she recently shared Mia rubin on their social networks, it would cause this reaction in celebrities

Andrea Legarreta’s eldest daughter and the singerIn recent days, he shared a photograph on his social networks where he appears in a beach outfit, the reaction of his parents was immediate: “You calm down.”

After the stir that the snapshot caused, the proud parents could not help leaving a comment on the photograph of their beautiful daughter and how beautiful she looks.

“Beautiful, I love you infinite”, he wrote Andrea Legarreta, Meanwhile he “ex Timbiriche“He also endorsed how beautiful she looks and commented:” Calm down huh! You are beautiful “, in addition to receiving the approval of more than 70 thousand followers.

In the photograph, Mia Rubín, appears wearing a two-piece beach suit in red, which shows that she has a beautiful silhouette at her young age.

It was two days ago that one of the beautiful heiresses of the Legarreta-Rubín shared the publication which added 73,788 likes and several comments.

One of them came from the young star’s father, who was somewhat nice and at the same time, he was an overprotective father with his daughter.

What elegance that of France, ‘Princess, Divine!’, ‘Pretty’, were some of the other comments dedicated to the sister of the actress in the novel ‘You remember me’, Nina Rubín.

The 16-year-old took advantage of one of the family trips of the Rubín Legarreta family to Las Vegas Nevada, of which she also shared some moments and a very special dedication to her mother, whom they celebrated as part of the 50th birthday of the “Today’s driver“However, Nina Rubín’s sister took the opportunity to take a dose of sun.

It is worth mentioning that the daughters of the two outstanding figures of television and music inherited their parents’ talent and it was Mia, who did not take long to express it.

The daughter of the “member of Televisa“Andrea Legarreta Martínez, has not only stood out by showing her vocal talent, which she inherited from her father, but also the beauty and charisma of her mother.

Currently, Mia who for the first time became a mother to the “television actress” on April 22, 2005, today is a beautiful and beautiful young woman who has focused on her singing career.

It was last December when he debuted in a virtual show offered from his home recording studio, where he had his first great musical experience at the hands of his father, the 50-year-old singer.

Erick Rubín and his daughter, joined their voices in the concert called “Raíces”, which compiled some of the successful songs of the former member of the famous group, and his time as a soloist, but they also shared unreleased songs to win once more the recognition of his fans.

It was on the 50th anniversary that the beautiful and prominent Hoy presenter celebrated her birthday not only in a celebration with her colleagues and family but also starring on the cover of a magazine.

This is how the beautiful “entertainer” of the variety show, Andrea Legarreta, looked and how she makes it more than clear on the cover of Vanidades magazine, for which the jacket was opened and she looked more than flirtatious.

Very beautiful, elegant and stylish, the main host of the morning star of Televisa wore on the cover that she shared with great pride on her official Instagram account and with which the magazine congratulates her on the arrival of her 50 years of age. last July 12.