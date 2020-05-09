PL de Valdemar Costa Neto disputes the organ, now headed by a general; minister vetoed nominations at the autarchy

Vera Rosa and Tânia Monteiro

Centrão’s arm wrestling with the government’s military has intensified in recent days, due to the control of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), which has a budget of R $ 8.4 billion for this year. O PL de Valdemar Costa Neto wants to retake the autarchy, today commanded by the general Antônio Leite dos Santos Filho, but faces resistance in the government.

After the agreement for the Progressives (old PP) stay with the National Department for Works Against Drought (Dnocs), the impasse now revolves around Dnit and the National Education Development Fund (FNDE). Like Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, who vetoed nominations for Dnit, the holder of Education, Abraham Weintraub, has already warned that he will not accept to hand over the FNDE to Progressistas or any other Centrão party.

In negotiations to set up the support base for President Jair Bolsonaro in the Congress it was agreed that the PL will control the Banco do Nordeste and the Health Surveillance Secretariat from the Ministry of Health. The problem is that the PL insists on returning to the command of DNIT, former party feud.

A decree issued in March 2019 shielded Dnit’s superintendencies in the states by determining that nominees must undergo a selection process. Former deputy, Costa Neto – who heads the PL – was sentenced in 2013 in the monthly allowance process and was even arrested. Nicknamed “Boy”, he always moved well on both the right and the left and is the one who has been negotiating the party’s positions with the Planalto Palace.

