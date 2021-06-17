DNI 4.0: technologies, security, DNI Express and availability of the new European model | Technology

The new DNI arrives with security improvements, several languages ​​and new digital applications that will be shared by all the member countries of the European Union.

On June 2, the first of the new DNIs was delivered in Spain, a new design that will be in Spanish and English and will have more security measures to prevent forgery. This new National Identity Document comes to fulfill the call European DNI.

The regulation 2918/1157 of the European Union It is mandatory for all member states as of August 2, 2021 and with it comes the new DNI to the different territories. All, from France to Greece, must have common characteristics to standardize the design and some functions between the countries of the Union.

For this reason, in Spain the new design of the DNI that integrates a microchip for store photos, signature and fingerprints of the owner. It will also keep the Authentication certificates and the electronic signature that allow us to do most of the public procedures online.

In addition to all these identifying data of each of the citizens of the European Union, the security measures used to stop counterfeiting of these official documents. Details visible or not to the eye of the people who shield the DNI something more than the previous models.

As for the design, it does not change much in size or order. Yes, the two-letter code ES in Spain is added within the flag of the European Union in the upper left corner. It has also been decided to combine both the official language of each country with English as the community language. Despite Brexit, English remains the official language of the Republic of Ireland and the most widely used throughout the Union.

Its mobile version

This document will serve to identify the person both physically and digitally throughout the Union, a certification that extends more to new technologies. Citizens will not physically depend on it as they have been up to now, they will be able to leave it at home and use the mobile application that the Government is preparing.

This future app will be similar to the one already known from the DGT, a digital tool with which we can identify and control a large number of procedures and documents. It will also serve as a communication mechanism with the administrations at the different levels of the territory and carry out bureaucratic procedures such as the payment of taxes or fines.

This project comes from the European Union to further unify the countries and all the bureaucratic procedures that citizens can manage throughout the territory. It will be a more unified process that will have as its connection point the new identity document, the most digital version of the DNI that is known so far.

Express ID

At the same time that this new DNI 4.0 arrives, the Government launches the Express DNI program, with which he intends to obtain this document as quickly as possible. Is wanted reduce waiting times in ordinary renovations and you will increase security by obtaining the photograph in situ.

In addition, the citizen will be provided with the renewal of digital certificates and the payment of the fees for them by card. All these news are on the way, but the DNI 4.0 is already in Spain, those who need to renew it to request it again will receive this latest model. Those who have recently renewed them must wait until the months prior to the expiration date indicated in the document.