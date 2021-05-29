DNA test accuses taxi driver of raping passenger 25 years later, setting historical record in New York



Taxi in NYC.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario

Danny Stewart, a New York taxi driver who allegedly raped a passenger in 1996, was charged 25 years later, prosecutors announced yesterday.

Stewart, now 58, allegedly picked up the victim while leaving work in Jamaica, Queens on Sept. 15, 1996 and then brandished what appeared to be a gun and proceeded to rape her, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“Justice is not always immediate, but the suffering of a victim deserves closure,” said the prosecutor. And he added that his office finally solved the crime using DNA technology “previously unavailable.”

The victim went to the hospital and the evidence of sexual assault was recorded. But it wasn’t until 2000 that New York State’s criminal DNA database system was launched, NBC News recalled.

Stewart’s DNA was finally registered in the fall of 2020 in the New York State criminal data bank system and thus he was initially able to be indicted by a grand jury.

The long wait for the victim, who was then 23 years old, makes this one the oldest sexual assault case to lead to charges in Queens history, Katz’s office said.

Stewart, who lives in Manhattan, was indicted Thursday in the Queens Supreme Court and faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted. It is not clear if he is still a taxi driver.

The next court date is June 15. His attorney has not commented, the New York Post noted.

