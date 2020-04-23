The three babies, abandoned by the same couple, were abandoned in different years in the same apartment complex in Florida.

Orlando, Florida.- A couple of Florida he abandoned his three children newly born in the same apartment complex of Florida in different years, as new evidence of DNA.

In July 2019, a one-year-old boy was found wrapped in a T-shirt outside a home at the Willow Key Apartments in Orlando, and it was not the first time.

Two others babies They were abandoned in the complex in 2016 and 2017.

The test of DNA showed that all three babies they have the same father and mother, the Orlando Sentinel reported last week.

The analogous way in which the three children were abandoned at the entrance of a luxury apartment complex led police to believe they were somehow related, Detective Ghena Wasserman Luker said.

“A note discovered at the scene explained that the baby had been abandoned because the mother feared the father,” says Luker regarding the 2019 baby. A similar message was left with the newborn abandoned two years ago, in 2017.

“Based on the atrocious and negligent behavior of the parents and the strange facts linked to this case, unlike any other, it is imperative to carry out a verification of all the parties involved,” said the detective.

The Orlando Police Department is now trying to identify the parents, hiring a forensic genetic genealogy firm called United Data Connect.

According to the Safe Haven Law of FloridaA guardian may leave a newborn under the age of seven days in a hospital or fire station without facing criminal charges.

If the parents are found, the police first “would guarantee the safety and well-being of the mother and any other children,” OPD spokeswoman Heidi Rodríguez said.

Any help, like social services, “will be determined once we make contact with the family and determine their needs,” he said.

