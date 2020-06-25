. / EPA / JAWAD JALALI / Archive

Professor-researchers of the Faculty of Sciences (FC), the Faculty of Marine Sciences (FCM) and the Faculty of Engineering, Architecture and Design (FIAD) of the Autonomous University of Baja California, Ensenada Campus, are part of the Research Network international for the development of methods of identification, diagnosis and vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and treatment of COVID-19.

The project was started by Dr. José Manuel Aguilar Yánez, a graduate of the UABC, a researcher at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Monterrey and a founding partner of the company Sci-Core Medical, who invited doctors Julio Enrique Valencia Suárez and Alejandro Carballo to this Network Amador, both research professors from the UABC Faculty of Sciences, for their experience in genetic engineering, specifically in the production of monoclonal antibodies.

Subsequently, Dr. Carlos Flores López of the FC, for their experience in the evolution of diseases, joined; Doctors Haydée López Rodríguez and Dante A. Magdaleno Moncayo, professors of FIAD, who complement the team with their contributions in molecular biology and bioinformatics. Dr. Ivone Giffard Mena from the FCM, an expert in molecular biology, ecophysiology and virology, recently joined.

The maroon researcher highlighted thate there is already a test vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease that was developed in part by the UABC team, with the collaboration and advice of international scientistss. The first batch for pre-clinical testing is in production at a Canadian company, which is certified to produce biomolecules for use in humans.

« Our vaccine is based on DNA instead of using inactivated virus or protein, like traditional vaccines. This allows the vaccine to be produced considerably more economically and quickly.. Of the vaccine projects that are being carried out as of the date of this publication, only 5 or 6 are testing this type of vaccine, « said Dr. Valencia Suárez

« So far, in addition to DNA vaccines, there is no other vaccine platform that can represent such an immediate, cost-effective solution with the ability to mass-manufacture, quickly adaptive and scalable. faced with new variants of the virus or even other latent threats, « added Dr. Aguilar Yánez.

He stated that they will soon start the pre-clinical testing phase, which consists of injecting mice with the prototype vaccine and evaluating the immune response by sequencing the genomes of each immune cell. that is produced in response to the injection – known as an immunological challenge -, for which special equipment from the companies 10X genomics and Illumina will be used, which will be loaned by the company Analitek, which is the distributor in Mexico and is part of the network .

The same procedure, said the researcher, will be applied to assess the immune response of patients naturally infected by the virus, during and after infection, and healthy people.. At this point, the Ensenada Blood Bank, in charge of Dr. Alejandro Alvarado Prado, will support the processing of patients’ blood samples.

He also mentioned that this vaccine will be used in flames to detect antibodies produced in response to virus molecules. « Once identified, these antibodies will be produced through genetic engineering for use in virus detection. »

The UABC professor commented that there are other Mexican educational institutions involved in this project through the collaboration of 11 researchers: two from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ); five from the Tecnológico de Monterrey; two from the Center for Research and Assistance in Technology and Design of the State of Jalisco (CIATEJ), as well as two from the Ensenada Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education (Cicese). He highlighted that six of them are graduates of the UABC Faculty of Sciences

Likewise, he highlighted the support of the HAA Law Firm, doctors, accountants, lawyers, publicists, veterinarians, and non-governmental organizations such as EMAUS, A.C.

Project cost

Dr. Julio Valencia reported that the cost of the project to complete the pre-clinical stage is estimated to be at least $ 450,000. « We are currently seeking partners who have the certifications to conduct clinical trials, which is the most expensive part of the development process, as it involves human studies. »

He also reported that this project aims to absorb all the costs of development and clinical tests, so that it is not charged at the price of the vaccine., “Once the clinical tests have been passed, the technology will be made available to the community free of charge, given that the cost of producing a vaccine of this type is less than that of traditional vaccines, so we expect the price of the vaccine is around $ 50 per dose. «

Finally, he referred that There are currently around 100 active vaccine projects in the world, six of which are in Phase 1 clinical trials (tests to verify their safe use in humans. without proving that they are effective). Most projects contemplate starting phase 2 trials (human effectiveness trials) no earlier than January 2021, according to data provided by the scientific journal Nature Reviews.

