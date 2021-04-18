DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Rapper

DMX‘s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom has penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper, marking her first public comments about his death.

The popular hip-hop artist, whose real name is Earl simmons, died at age 50 on April 9, days after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by 15 children, including his and Desiree’s 4-year-old son, Exodus. On Saturday, April 17, she shared her first Instagram post since his death: A throwback photo of herself and DMX cozying up together.

“The first night we met and you held me close,” she captioned the pic. “I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love … truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons … forever X. “

Before Saturday, Desiree most recently shared on Instagram two videos on March 30. One showed herself and DMX sitting inside a vehicle with a friend and rocking out to The Jacksons 1980 song “The Place Hotel.”