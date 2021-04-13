DMX Relatives Warn About Scammers Asking For Funeral Money



The rapper DMX died in New York at the age of 50.

Photo: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP / Getty Images

The family of the recently deceased DMX He warned his fans not to donate cash to people who claim to be helping pay for the singer’s funeral.

They actually want the public to know that Any campaign suggesting otherwise is completely bogus and not family related at all.

“If someone requests money for your funeral, be aware that the person is a scammer. We will keep the public informed about the funeral / memorial service arrangements, ”the family told TMZ.

Also made it clear that they do not want to profit from the death of the artist 50 years and they said they have no plans to sell any DMX related merchandise at this time.

“We are not selling any merchandise or raising money for Earl’s funeral.”, they stated to the same medium.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died last Friday, April 9, after it was revealed that he was in a ‘vegetative state’ and had minimal brain activity, following a drug overdose and subsequent heart attack.

