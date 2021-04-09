DMX, popular American rapper lost his life due to overdose | INSTAGRAM

The world of rap is currently in mourning, because the world-renowned American rapper Earl Simmons, better known as “DMX”, Unfortunately he lost his life this Friday in the hospital White plains from New York, five days after being admitted after being in a vegetative state for a overdose.

That’s right, the sad news that we woke up to today was that just this morning social networks and several American media had launched rumors that DMX had lost its life, to the 50 years.

However, the entire audience was confused by a message shared by his manager and close friend Steve Rifking, assuring important media and later in a statement that he released through the social media, that the rapper’s health situation has not changed since last week.

You may also be interested: “I think of ten children” Does Ricky Martin freeze his embryos?

In this way, with a small video, Steve assured that the musician was still alive, denying the assumptions rumors that circulated on the internet, he also commented that, although he requires life support, provided by an artificial respirator and strong medications, he affirmed that the singer had not died.

Now the sad news has been confirmed by Simmons’ own family through a statement in which they assured that at the moment in which the creator of musical entertainment left this existential plane, he was next to his loved ones, after have been on an artificial respirator for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought to the end. He loved his family with all his heart and we appreciate the time we spent with him. His music inspired countless fans around the world and his iconic legacy will live forever, “they said in the aforementioned statement.

His relatives have asked that their privacy be respected and have assured that they will disclose the details of his funeral in the next few hours, also in the same statement, because we know that losing a loved one is extremely difficult and painful.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

“We appreciate all the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once it is over. finalize the details “, they concluded in the message.

Remember that DMX has been considered one of the most important rap artists of the 90s and early 2000s with hits like “X Gon ‘Give It To Ya” and “Party Up” (Up in Here) or “Where the Hood At ”.

You may also be interested: “He did ugly things to me” Did Enrique Guzmán play Frida Sofía?

The rapper received three Grammy nominations, in 2000 and 2001, two of them were for “Best Rap Solo Performance” and the third was for “Best Rap Album.”

Throughout his life he fought against his addiction to drugs and all kinds of illicit substances, also, it was well known that he was in rehab on more than one occasion.

In fact, the last time he had a rehab period was in October 2019, ten months after being released from jail, where he spent a year on tax fraud admitting to having evaded paying $ 1.7 million in taxes. .

Another sad news that revolves around this terrible situation is that the artist was preparing a new album with collaborations from Bono, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg or Usher, as it has transpired.

And, as if that were not enough, he was also in the middle of filming a movie fulfilling one of his biggest dreams, which was also to be an actor, unfortunately his bad decisions dragged him into an overdose from which he could not get out.

Rest in peace DMX, we wish your family prompt resignation.