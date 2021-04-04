DMX Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose: Report

Rapper DMX has been hospitalized and fellow music artists such as Missy elliott and Rick ross have taken to social media to pray for his recovery.

The musician’s attorney, Murray richman, tells E! News, “He had a heart attack last night at 11 pm and he’s still currently in the hospital. His condition is very serious.”

While Richman didn’t disclose any other details, he explained the rapper was “taken off life support and is breathing on his own.”

The 50-year-old “X Gon ‘Give It to Ya” artist was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York on Friday night, April 2, TMZ reported early on Saturday, April 3. The outlet quoted sources close to the rapper as saying he suffered a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack.

However, DMX’s rep has not confirmed those details.

DMX, a father of 15 children and whose real name is Earl simmons, has battled substance addiction on and off for years. He underwent treatment in rehab in 2017 and 2019.

Last November, he talked about his history of addiction to crack cocaine on the show People’s Party with Talib Kweli. The rapper said that at age 14, his mentor, who was like an “older brother” to him, gave him a crack-laced blunt without telling him what he smoked. He said he had never even smoked cigarettes or weed before the incident.