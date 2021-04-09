DMX dead at 50. Legendary rapper DMX died this Friday at age 50, after suffering an overdose on April 2, which left him in a vegetative state.

The death of the Westchester County native, whose name was Earl Simons, was confirmed by his family, who said he passed away at White Plains Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones.

(TMZ)

DMX was the father of 15 children, grew up in Yonkers and struggled with drug abuse and legal problems. His songs were about troubled lives and crime, experiences lived by him. DMX’s career began when it catapulted itself to the top of the charts in 1998 with its debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.”

DMX also began a long career in Hollywood, with major roles in films such as “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die” alongside Jet Li and Aaliyah. He was nominated for two Grammys and four MTV Music Video Awards between 1999 and 2002.

His prolific music career dipped in the late 2000s. He released five albums in 14 years and continued to act in numerous movies and TV series, but his career was always tainted by legal, financial and drug problems.

In 2020, DMX gave an interview to rapper Talib Kweli on his “People’s Party” podcast, where he talked about how his mentor gave him crack at age 14, after they both committed a Yonkers robbery.

In 2019, after serving nearly a year in prison for tax evasion, he told the Los Angeles radio show that he wishes rap didn’t glamorize drugs. He nearly died of an overdose in a hotel parking lot in Westchester County in 2016. After that, he entered rehab in 2017 and 2019.

The rapper became a Christian and said that he read the bible every day and that the tragedy brought him closer to God.

RIP

DMX was the rapper Demi spoke to recently saying it could be her.

