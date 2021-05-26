Dmitrovic will sign for Sevilla FC; among the most valuable free goalkeepers

From Eibar

Serbian international goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic arrived in the Andalusian capital this Wednesday to complete his signing for the next four seasons for Sevilla FC, to which he arrives as a free agent from SD Eibar, a club in which he has played the last four seasons. .

Dmitrovic, 29 years old and a Serbian international on 18 occasions, will undergo the medical examination process in the next few hours, after which an incorporation that was agreed upon since last January will be official, according to sources from the Efe agency. the Seville entity.

Marko Dmitrovic is the third most valuable free goalkeeper in the world after Gianluigi Donnarumma and the Portuguese Rui Silva and the fifth free agent in LaLiga with the highest market value.

The Balkan goalkeeper will replace the Czech Tomas Vaclík on the Sevilla squad, who formally said goodbye at a press conference yesterday, and will form a pair with the Moroccan Yassine Bono with a curious point in common: they were the only two goalkeepers who have scored. some goal in the recently concluded edition of the League.

