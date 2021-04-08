D’MITRIUS ‘BIG MEECH’ BALLARD WILL NOW BE THE RIVAL OF JAIME MUNGUÍA FOR THE WBO INTERCONTINENTAL MIDDLE TITLE

EL PASO, Texas April 8, 2021. – Middleweight contender D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) will now rival Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KOs) in his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title defense after an injury forced Maciej Sulecki out of the fight. The new date of the fight will be Friday, April 23 and will take place at the Don Haskins Center of the University of Texas in El Paso. The duel will be broadcast live exclusively and globally on DAZN (except in Mexico) beginning at 6:00 pm PT / 7: 00 pm MDT / 9: 00 pm ET The event will take place under strict security protocols for fans and with a reduced event capacity below 40%. For a detailed summary of the event protocols for fans, click here or visit http://www.utepspecialevents.com.

Updated ticket information is available at the end of this release.

“D’Mitrius Ballard has deserved an opportunity like this for a long time,” said Oscar De La Hoya, President and CEO of Golden Boy. “This is the opportunity to finally show the world that you are ready for the best fighters in this division. We wish Maciej Sulecki a speedy recovery, but we also want to emphasize that Ballard is not a mere replacement. It is a real threat, ”he emphasized.

Ballard is a 28-year-old contender who had a tremendous amateur career, capturing several national championships. In 2013, the Temple Hills, Maryland native kicked off his professional career with a knockout win over Kelly Henderson. Ballard has since moved up the ranks, fighting tough opponents like Victor “Sina” Fonseca and Alan “Amenaza” Campa.

Ballard, who is eager to make his mark in the middleweight division on April 23, will return after a majority draw against Olympic Bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

“I feel very fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to fight Jaime Munguía,” said D’Mitrius Ballard. “I feel extremely blessed, especially in the condition the world is in due to COVID-19 and all the problems that we are facing. This is the perfect opportunity to really show who D’Mitirus Ballard is and show my boxing skills. I’m going to use this fight to introduce myself to the world again, ”he concluded.

“These things happen in boxing and I have always had the mentality of being prepared for any opponent,” said Jaime Munguía. “I know that D’Mitrius Ballard is a great opponent with a lot of experience as an amateur and professional. So I hope to give everyone a great fight to get closer to a starting opportunity, “he said.