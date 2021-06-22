DLSS 2.1 Comes to Doom Eternal

Gone are the times when the update of some drivers, such as those of GeForce graphics cards, were limited to providing greater compatibility, perhaps some performance improvement, solutions to an identified problem and, in very few cases, some new function . Currently, manufacturers like NVIDIA with each new version of their drivers add improvements to the software that depends in one way or another on them. For a long time we have become accustomed to the fact that, with each revision of the drivers for GeForce graphics, several games experience substantial improvements in their graphics.

This has to do, of course, with two key technologies that NVIDIA has been betting on for some time: ray tracing and DLSS 2.1. The first, as you already know, substantially improves lighting in games, since it reproduces the real physics of light, with shadows, reflections, etc. And with regard to the second, it allows the rendering of the images to be less demanding, since it is carried out at a lower resolution, since then the image will be resampled using an algorithm based on artificial intelligence (deep learning) that guarantees an image of great quality at a resolution more than considerable.

Over time, new titles are adding compatibility with these functions, in the updates that NVIDIA publishes periodically for its GeForce graphics, and the latest example of this is found in the NVIDIA GeForce 471.11 WHQL update, already available to users of graphics from this manufacturer. and that you can download from GeForce Experience. And it is that in it, in addition to other things, we will find improvements for five titles, among which stands out the highly anticipated arrival of DLSS 2.1 to Doom Eternal, allowing gamers to enjoy better graphics without having to upgrade their equipment.

Other games that also get RTX support with this update NVIDA’s drivers include the recently announced LEGO Builder’s Journey, a game from the Apple Arcade catalog that has made the leap to PC and Nintendo Switch; Escape from Tarkov, a shooter with RPG elements that, despite being a few years old, is still quite popular; and RUST, an online survival game that, after a few years in a beta phase that seemed somewhat stranded, managed to recover the bellows and is, today, the main choice for many players, and that will be compatible with DLSS from July 1.

So, if you want to enjoy any of these titles using these NVIDIA technologies, You can now download version 471.11 WHQL of the drivers for GeForce, and in the next few days you will see these functions activated in them.

More information and download: official page