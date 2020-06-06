Mexico City.- After its presentation at the virtual festival Connect last weekend, DLD announces an unrepeatable concert via streaming on June 19.

It is an initiative of Ocesa to reactivate the concerts under the concept UnrepeatableIt will be a series of digital presentations by various artists.

The first to get on the concept are the members of DLD, who after the experience of the last virtual festival are ready to play live for their fans.

They will play the entire album Primary, plus the requests of his followers, who can enjoy the show via streaming.

This time there will be a cost and tickets can be purchased on eticket live from now until the day of the event. The prices are 99, 119 and 149, it depends on the day you buy it.

In this complicated context that is lived at the moment, the band conformed by Francisco Familiar, Erik Neville and Edgar “PJ” Hansen He decided to do something unexpected and surprise his fans by playing Complete Primary.

The album meant a return to the basic elements, both musically and spiritually: origin and beginning.

Mixed by Chris-Lord Alge (Madonna, Rolling Stones and Green Day), the material managed to be one of the most successful productions of its kind.

For its official presentation, DLD performed a concert in the iconic CDMX National Auditorium.

Just at the beginning of the pandemic DLD was presented at Vive Latino 2020.

The members of DLD They are convinced that the new way of contacting the public through technology has been a challenge they enjoy.

Prior to the Conecta digital concert Erik Neville said:

“We are mutating a little with this roll of the pandemic because the entertainment industry, in this case concerts, I think it will be the last thing that will open, so these kinds of things come to us amazing to show our music.”

“The warmth of human contact is a very beautiful energy, but now that we start with this roll of doing digital concerts I realize that it has a lot of magic because it gives you the feeling that everyone is seeing you, you even feel more nervous than at a concert. ”

