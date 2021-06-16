Djordjevic leaves Virtus Bologna; Scariolo favorite to replace him

06/15/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

Italian champions Virtus Bologna, after beating Milan 4-0 in the final series, announced on Tuesday that the Serbian coach will not follow Sasha djodjevic leading the team, being Sergio Scariolo, Spanish coach, the favorite to replace him.

“Thank you Sasha. Thank you for the satisfactions and the victories achieved. The night of Antwerp (in the Eurocup) and the conquest of the sixteenth title are indelible memories that will remain forever in the history of our glorious club,” the statement read of the Virtus Bologna. “The entire ‘bianconero’ club wishes to thank you for the passion with which you faced each day at Virtus and wishes you the best for your future,” adds the note.

The favorite to replace him is Sergio Scariolo, second coach of the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and coach of Spain, according to local media.

The sixty-year-old coach from Brescia (north) would return to work in Bologna, where he was already between 1993 and 1996, but directing Fortitudo Bologna. Scariolo He would continue combining his work at Virtus with that of Spanish coach, something he already did in his experience in the NBA.