Djokovic’s records and how the fight with Nadal and Federer turned out

“Do we tennis players play the same sport as the two of them?” Diego Schwartzman wondered. in the middle of the semifinal between Novak Djokovic (1st) and Rafael Nadal (3rd). To that question we should also add Roger Federer (8th), the third life legend in the history of tennis. A history that is written Grand Slam to Grand Slam. This Sunday it was Nole’s turn: He turned a great game against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) by 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4. Thus, the Serbian raised the glory for the second time in the Philippe Chatrier. In addition, it broke other brands. Sight.

A record

Djokovic, who had already won Roland Garros in 2016, this Sunday became the first tennis player of the open era to win at least twice each of the Grand Slam. Furthermore, the Serbian was the only one in this century to win the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year.

The best of Djokovic’s triumph in the final

Won in five sets

The fight of the greats in the Grand Slam

This Sunday was the 19th Grand Slam of Nole’s career. It was one of the giant brand that Nadal and Federer share. The Serbian won the Australian Open nine times (2008, 2011 to 2013, 2015 and 2016, 2019 to 2021), two Roland Garros (2016 and 2021), five Wimbledon (2011, 2014 and 2015, 2018 and 2019) and three the US Open (2011, 2015 and 2018)

1st in prizes

Djokovic got a triumph that left him 1,400,000 euros in prizes (Stefanos Tsitsipas received 750,000 euros). In addition to dominating in the current ATP rankings, the Serbian is the tennis player who has won the most in prizes throughout his career: 123,688,000 euros. Roger Federer adds 107,512,000 euros and Rafael Nadal appears in third place with 103,165,000 euros.

He broke Rafa’s hegemony

In an epic match, Nole dropped Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 in Friday’s semifinal. Djokovic did not allow Rafa to lift his sixth title in a row in Parisian brick dust. The Spanish, with 13 crowns in this contest, just lost three games in 107 presentations.

