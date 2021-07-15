in Tennis

Djokovic’s nice message to a Japanese boy who seems to confirm his presence at the Olympic event

Novak Djokovic left open the possibility of not going to Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 after knowing the severe restrictions established by the Japanese government, which will force everything to take place without an audience in the stands. In the press conference after his victory at Wimbledon 2021, the Serbian said there was a 50% chance of going and resigning. In the last few hours a video has come to light in which he congratulates a 6-year-old Japanese fan, in one of those details that magnify the Serbian. In it, he urges him to hopefully see him in Tokyo, but it is not known whether the video was recorded before or after the new measurements were known. If it were the latter, we could take your participation for granted.

Bradley Beal enters COVID protocol and could miss the Tokyo 2021 Olympics