In a long interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Dijana Djokovic, mother of tennis player Novak Djokovic, spoke about his son’s winning career. In addition to highlighting the difficult childhood of the current No. 1 in the ATP ranking, as he had done in other interviews, Dijana spoke about the Wimbledon final in 2019, when the Serb defeated Roger Federer.

“The game against Roger (Federer) at Wimbledon was the most difficult one last year. At the stadium, everyone applauded him and we were just a handful of Novak fans. It bothered me because Roger is a little arrogant. When he had these two broken points with the serve, I grabbed my cross, an amulet that I use and that saves me in difficult times “, he said, recalling the moment when Djokovic missed two match points.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in the 2019 Wimbledon final

The 2019 Wimbledon decision was the longest in tournament history, with 4 hours and 57 minutes in duration. After an enviable technical level and a lot of emotion, Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title and the 16th slam trophy in his career. The Serbian tennis player’s mother revealed that at no time did she stop believing in her son’s victory.

“I said to myself, ‘Nole (Djokovic’s nickname), you can do this. You’ve done it many times, you can do it again’, and he did it. God saved him. Novak also believes in him. He feels chosen by God. This brings peace and happiness “, he said.

Dijana also reported which Djokovic’s defeat was the most painful. According to her, the elimination for Juan Martín del Potro, in the first round of the Rio Olympics, was the one that caused the greatest sadness.

“That defeat still breaks my heart. The tears I saw at that time are the biggest I have ever seen. He had everything to win the gold, but the wish was not granted. He had this problem in his elbow and could not stand the pressure. He he felt that he had disappointed the people of Serbia “, he confessed.

Sports Gazette





