With no activity on the courts, the news is out of the stadiums. An example is the interview with Novak Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, who gave an interview for the Blick newspaper in which she talks about her son and tells details of his career, in addition to leaving a controversial opinion.

“The game against Roger at Wimbledon was the most difficult last year. At the stadium, everyone applauded him and we were just a handful of Novak fans. It’s not nice that Federer or others are bothering me at the time, but I bothered because Roger is a little arrogant” commented the mother of the current world number 1, in statements collected by the specialized tennis portal Puntodebreak.

” When he had those two match points, I grabbed my Don River cross, an amulet that I wear and that saves me in difficult times. I said to myself, ‘Nole, you can do it. You have done it many times, you can do it again‘, And he did. God saved him. Novak also believes in him. You feel chosen by God. He carries a cross that brings him peace and happiness, “said Dijana.

THE HARDEST DEFEAT OF YOUR CHILD

Regarding her son’s hardest defeat, the mother did not hesitate in which one it was: his failure at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, when he was eliminated against Del Potro in the first round.

“That defeat still breaks my heart. The tears I saw on that occasion are the greatest I have ever seen. He had everything to win the gold but the wish was not granted. He had that elbow problem and couldn’t bear the pressure. I felt that I had disappointed the people of Serbia, “he said.

HARD START OF CAREER

” About his beginnings on the circuit, the mother of the Balkan said that they were not easy for ‘Nole ‘. “Novak was often attacked by the public or by tennis experts because of his health problems. He had a curl in the wall of his nose and was having trouble breathing. After the operation, things went better. In 2010, he discovered that he was gluten intolerant and in 2007, at Wimbledon, he had to leave during his semifinal against Nadal because he had been playing with blood on his toe for five days, ” said Dijana.

They all accused him! Including McEnroe! I sold the foot myself the night before and in the morning I could hardly walk in slippers. I advised him not to play and when he won the first set over Nadal, he stopped between sets to bandage again and from there, when Nadal saw the blood he knew what was happening and made him play from corner to corner until Novak had to surrender, “said the mother.

BE AWAY FROM THE FAMILY

“When he introduced us to Jelena, I thought it wouldn’t be very relevant since he was only 18 years old but it turned out differently. He did not wait and they got married. It stands to reason that his wife would take care of the things that I did for my son, like cooking and things of the thing. I do not interfere in your life. They don’t live in Serbia, so we rarely see each other. They have their own life, their oasis, ” said Dijana.

” There are some differences between their lives and ours and the way they raise their children, something I don’t always agree with. Today my son belongs more to the world than to his own family. I miss the time we spent, ” said the Serbian mother.

” I would love to be alone with him for only half an hour. Talk, laugh … Just the two of you! But it is an impossible luxury since he has too many obligations and too many people around him. I would like to take him by the hand and go somewhere with him. Someday I will! “Dijana finished.

.