Djokovic’s message to his father: this is why he played the Games

All England Tennis Club press room, minutes after being proclaimed champion of Wimbledon 2021. Novak Djokovic appears before the media after one more triumph in a Major, this one with even more relevance in the historic race between the members of the Big-3. It seemed like the culmination of a hellish couple of months, weeks in which the Serb had completed the Roland Garros – Wimbledon double, something that seemed unfeasible at this point in his career. However, there is still one goal on the horizon: Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.

With a shattered body and emotions on the surface, Djokovic confesses that there is a possibility that i will not go to tokyo. It is logical to think that reliving the stress of a top-level competition, with the special circumstances surrounding the Olympic tournament, was the last thing Nole’s already wasted body needed. The decision, he says, is a “50-50”. Everything was in the air: it would take a few days of reflection to know what to do.

Weeks later the outcome of this movie we already know. It ends without a medal, neither in singles nor in mixed doubles: with emotional and physical exhaustion elevated to stratospheric levels, with a possible discomfort in the shoulder and with the critical eye of the whole world pointing a finger at you. It is difficult to find the positive side, and it is here that many now look to the genesis of this story. Wasn’t it better to give up these Olympics, get a proper rest, and thoroughly prepare for a possible historic feat at the Us Open? Did Djokovic really have something to gain in this story? It has been his own father, Srdjan djokovic, who has given us the answer to everything.

In the Serbian program Biznis Price, the father of the number one in the world reviewed his son’s participation in Tokyo, but we must highlight a fragment that recounts, for the first time and without any filter, the reason why Novak Djokovic played the Olympic Games. It is a decision that defied the advice of Srdjan himself, who would narrate the following message, addressed to Novak.

“Nox (I call him Nox), if my opinion means something to you, I think you shouldn’t go to tokyo for nothing in the world. First of all, it is a very long journey, to a totally different time zone; secondly, there will be no public, you will have to live a new quarantine and the Olympics are not the Olympics without the spectators. He loves you, your father. “

Djokovic’s forceful response

With the euphoria of winning the Wimbledon trophy completely dissipated, Nole prepared to respond to his father. Don’t expect a sudden script twist through a message exchange: Djokovic had already made up his mind, no matter what his surroundings said, no matter what his body said.

“Of course your opinion means a lot to me, Dad. I wanted to take these three or four days to see how my body feels, etc. I always recover quickly, so that won’t be a big problem. Dad, the patriotism it is a very strong feeling in my heart and in my mind. You already know me: if we talk about Serbia I will always do my best, I will not look back“.

He didn’t look back, of course. He fought to the limit, but he could not even against Pablo Carreño nor against their own pain. The feeling of disappointment you are probably feeling right now contrasts with the true happiness and pride that Srdjan could not repress after reading this message: “After this exchange of messages I was in shock. I could not hide my emotion and my pride for I do not know how long, because they are values ​​instilled in my son, values ​​that he has learned at home : that patriotism is above all, that our mother Serbia He is the one who has given us everything and who has no other option. “

Of course, Srdjan: until the next Davis Cup or ATP Cup, Nole will not be able to represent the ‘Serbian mother’. Will he get that elusive gold medal in Paris 2024? We can only hope.