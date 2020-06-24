Srdjan Djokovic, father of the current number one in the world of ATP, has wanted to take away any type of responsibility from his son for the infections by coronavirus that have occurred after the celebration of the ‘Adria Tour’ and has pointed to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov as the possible origin of everything.

06/24/2020 at 14:29

CEST

Europa Press

“Why did this happen? Because this person probably got sick, who knows where, we don’t know, but he had it,” he said. Srdjan Djokovic to the Serbian chain ‘RTL’, not to mention the name specifically the name of the Bulgarian.

The father of ‘Nole’ criticizes Dimitrov for having the test done on his return to Monaco and not in Zadar (Croatia). “I do not think it is correct, but what are we going to do. It has caused great damage to Croatia, to us as a family and to Serbia,” he said.

Srdjan Djokovic remarked that his son “is not well” because of what has happened. Of course it doesn’t feel good, but the situation is as it is. We have to come out of this stronger, to understand that this has to happen and to protect ourselves in some way, “he said.

Grigor Dimitrov He revealed his positive for coronavirus this past Sunday, after spending the last two weeks participating in the Adria Tour organized by the winner of 18 ‘Grand Slams’, both in Belgrade and in Zadar. Subsequently, the positive of the Croatian was released Borna Coric and the Serbian Viktor Troicki, and yesterday Tuesday that of Djokovic himself and his wife Jelena.

“I very much regret each individual case of infection. I hope that it does not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone is well. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and will repeat the test in five days,” the Belgrade leader said in a statement.