BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Novak Djokovic’s parents came to the defense of their son on Wednesday and blame another player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of tennis exhibitions organized by the world’s number one tennis player.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The champion of 17 Grand Slam tournaments apologized on social media for mounting the Adria Tour, an exhibition tour that invited tennis players from various countries to play matches in his native Serbia and Croatia.

Thousands of spectators attended the games, in which social distancing measures were not followed.

True to his outspoken style, Djokovic’s father put the blame for the cancellation of the tour on Grigor Dimitrov, one of the other three players who have tested positive in recent days. There is no evidence to indicate that Dimitrov infected the others.

« How it happened? Because that man (Dimitrov) got sick, who knows where, « Srdjan Djokovic told RTL, a television channel in Croatia. » The test was not done here, someone else did it elsewhere … «

« It has caused great damage to Croatia, to us as a family in Serbia, » he added. « No one feels because of this situation. »

Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist in appointments, was the first participant of the Adria Tour, who tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki were the next to test positive.

The contagions questioned whether professional tennis should return to activity soon, including the US Open to be played in August.

« We were wrong, it was too premature, » wrote Djokovic, who had previously said that he would not be vaccinated for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.

Dimitrov played matches in both Belgrade and Zadar, a seaside resort on the Croatian Adriatic coast. According to press reports, he came to Serbia from the United States and his native Bulgaria. Dimitrov is recovering from the infection in Monaco and did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press.

NBA star Nikola Jokic, a Serb who plays for the Denver Nuggets, also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was photographed shaking hands with Djokovic at a basketball exhibition in Belgrade this month. Jokic is recovering in Sombor’s hometown, according to press reports.

Djokovic’s mother said that both her son and Jelena feel good, but suffer from the criticism received.

« What has been written is horrible, but we are used to it, » Dijana Djokovic told the Blic newspaper in Belgrade.

The coronavirus outbreak caused the suspension of the ATP and WTA tours in March. Both tours announced last week their plans to resume tournaments in August.

The US Open must begin on August 31 without spectators.