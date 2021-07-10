Djokovic’s Datazo: unstoppable at Grand Slam, where he remains undefeated in 2021

Not surprising. Novak Djokovic He is going to win everything in 2021 and does not want to know anything with those who insinuate otherwise. The Serbian beat Denis Shapovalov by 7-6 (3), 7-5 and 7-5 in the semifinals of Wimbledon and, in this way, he reached his 30th finish in the big tournaments (19-9 his mark and it will be the 7th in grass). Beyond those statistics, there is one that surprises: added his 20th consecutive win at Slams (20-0 in 2021 after his titles in Australia and Paris) and, in this way, surpassed what Rod Laver did in 1969, who had reached 19 games won that year.