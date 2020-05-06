Djokovic signs autographs last February in Dubai.AHMED JADALLAH / .

Last March 11, when the storm was already raging and the information already indicated that the Masters 1000 in Miami was going to be canceled, after announcing the one for Indian Wells just two days before, Novak Djokovic He took a flight back to Europe with his team and headed to Marbella. The Serbian, winner of 17 majors and resident in Monte Carlo, decided to settle on the Costa del Sol to train there during the (then) six-week suspension and prepare to disembark on the ground tour that would also end up jumping through the air. He moved with his wife and children, and was reunited with his brothers Marko and Djordje.

It is not uncommon to see them both rally in the arena of the Puente Romano Tennis Club, now the focus of the controversial reappearance of number one. On Monday, Nole resumed the march and published on his Instagram a video in which he was seen training with Carlos Gómez-Herrera, the 428th in the world ranking, who was sparring and running after the ball on the main court of the complex. Djokovic’s sarcasm (“Do you like to run, Carlos?”) Was accompanied by the aforementioned video and, later, by the controversy. Playing in a private club and in front of another player? It is not legal. Not for now, taking into account the regulations regarding the return to activity of athletes in phase 0.

“Given the doubts that the Ministerial Order offers in some aspects, and after having made the appropriate consultations to the CSD, the opening of the training centers and clubs will take place from Monday, May 11. From that date, each entity, with protocols and due hygiene and safety measures, will be able to open their facilities for DAN players. [Deportista de Alto Nivel] / Professionals and federated to facilitate their training ”, issued the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) through a statement, with the aim of clearing the confusion caused by the rule among tennis players. Because Djokovic has not been the only offender, but several confused professionals in Spain.

“At all times, the guidelines established by the regulations on the opening of sports facilities that the Government will communicate to us must be followed,” continued the federal note, anticipating that this week it will publish an informative document with the guidelines to be followed in preparation during phase 1. [a partir del día 11], at the expense of the modifications that the Government and the sanitary authorities can promulgate and of obligatory fulfillment for all.

With permission from the center

The images of Nole, racket in hand and exchanging balls with another player, raised a good storm on Tuesday that forced the Roman Bridge Club to intercede. “We received Mr. Djokovic’s request (…), understanding that as of May 4 professional athletes were authorized to train, and he was authorized to use our facilities,” the center stated in a letter; “A subsequent consultation with the Federation (…) clarified that we will have to wait until May 11 to use the tennis club. This clarification has been shared with Mr. Djokovic and both parties have agreed to resume training from that date. “

“We regret that our interpretation of the rule may have been wrong and that this could have caused some inconvenience for both Mr. Djokovic and any other citizen in good faith,” they concluded from the luxurious resort, where soccer personalities such as Zinedine Zidane have summertime. , David Beckham or Gareth Bale. A space frequented by Djokovic, the current king of the circuit. Every time the calendar offers him a truce, the one in Belgrade usually escapes to Marbella, where his brother Marko lives and he usually escapes to relax practicing yoga on the beach and complete the preseason.

CSD and Federation, opposite versions

The sun and saltpeter inspire him, just like Rafael Nadal. The Mallorcan, who in an interview with EL PAÍS confessed that he has very little hope that the competition will resume this year, also started Monday with training, but since he could not do it at his Manacor academy, the usual bunker – now closed and with students of 42 nationalities inside it-, he bet on moving to a friend’s house and exercising there in the morning, on a concrete track and under the supervision of his technician, Carlos Moyà.

“In this case, the way to proceed has been correct,” this newspaper reported from the Superior Sports Council (CSD). “The public tracks are not scheduled to open until phase 1, but Rafa has resorted to a private one and the presence of another person was admitted [el preparador], in accordance with the norm ”, they add from the organism. However, this version collides with what the Federation indicated in its evening note on Monday, in which it was stated that during phase 0 “the training of any group (DAN, professional or federated) within a track is not authorized tennis ”.

Both Djokovic and Nadal, like other elite Spanish tennis players, interpreted that they could resume activity in their natural habitat, but the irruption of the Federation text will force them to postpone their return to the courts until next Monday. The illusion lasted just a couple of hours.

