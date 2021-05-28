Djokovic yields a game to Coria to reach the semi-finals in Belgrade

Updated 05/27/2021 – 15:18

Novak Djokovic has cyclone through the central track of the tension complex that bears his name in Belgrade to access for the second time this season to the semifinals of a 250 tournament in the Serbian capital.

Number one has passed over Federico Coria 6-1 and 6-0, in 56 minutes. The Argentine asked his rival for a selfie, perhaps aware that his executioner had surpassed Guillermo Vilas in the statistics of the most victories in the Open Era with 952. Ahead of ‘Nole’, only Jimmy Connors (1,274) remains, Roger Federer (1,243), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Rafael Nadal (1,022).

Djokovic, a finalist a week and a half ago in the 1,000 Masters in Rome against Rafael Nadal, was looking to shoot with matches and confidence with victories. Tomorrow he awaits Andrej Martin, Dusan Lajovic’s executioner 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

The plan is going well for him at the gates of Roland Garros, the second ‘Grand Slam’ of the season that begins this Sunday on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne. And, in addition, he enjoyed the audience in the stands who idolized him.

Verdasco falls

Of the two Spaniards who had been planted in the rooms, the Fernando Verdasco, victim of Slovak Alex molcan, 255 of the ATP and from the previous one, 6-2 and 6-0. Madrid’s two games in a row have taken their toll, something they haven’t experienced since last season.

For its part, Roberto Carballs look for your ticket this afternoon for the penultimate round with the rocky Federico Delbonis.