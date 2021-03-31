Djokovic, with the ambition to vindicate himself and dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros | Video

2020 has been a contrasting year for Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP ranking in tennis. In sports, he has shown his great form and has added important trophies, but he has also gone through difficult times, such as when he organized a tournament in the middle of the pandemic and was infected with covid-19, in addition to the remembered pitch to a judge line at the US Open, which cost him elimination. Djokovic wants to put the negatives behind him and focus on Roland Garros, where he will seek to win his 18th Grand Slam and dethrone Rafael Nadal as the king of Parisian clay.